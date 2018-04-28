La lista completa de lo que llega a Hulu en mayo de 2018

Se el primero en tener la lista de estrenos del mes de tu servidor de streaming tv

Accede a la lista completa de contenidos que se estrenarán en Hulu este mes de mayo de 2018. Tu red de streaming Tv llega cargada de excelentes series y películas.

Disponible a partir del 1º de mayo

3 Ways to Get a Husband (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Baby Boom (1987)

Back to School (1986)

Barefoot (2014)

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2017)

The Box (2009)

Booty Call (1997)

Breakable You (2018)

Bride and Prejudice (2004)

Bull Durham (1988)

The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)

The Crow (1994)

The Crow II: City of Angels (1996)

The Crow III: Salvation (2000)

The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer (2005)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dirty Pretty Things (2002)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Emperor (2012)

Executive Decision (1996)

Foxfire (1996)

Gator (1976)

Godzilla (1998)

The Hangman (2017)

Here to be Heard: The Story of the Slits (2017)

Hot Boyz (2000)

The House I Live In (2012)

Immigration Tango (2010)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1995)

Kalifornia (1993)

Lost in Vagueness (2017)

Love is a Gun (1994)

Malena (2000)

Man of the House (2005)

Manhunter (1986)

Mansfield Park (1999)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men with Brooms (2002)

Never Back Down (2008)

New Guy (2002)

New Rose Hotel (1998)

Ninja Masters (2009)

No Greater Love (2015)

The Pallbearer (1996)

Pink Panther 2 (2009)

Pret-A-Porter (1994)

Priest (2011)

Race for your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

School Ties (1992)

Set Up (2011)

She’s All That (1999)

Starting out the Evening (2007)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

The Swan Princess Christmas (2012)

The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure (1998)

Thief (1981)

To Rome with Love (2012)

Traffic (2000)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Valkyrie (2008)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

Disponible a partir del 5 de mayo

Drunk History: Complete Season 5A (Comedy Central)

Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin: Complete Season 1 (Sunrise)

The Longest Week (2014)

Warrior (2011)

Disponible a partir del 6 de mayo

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 2 (Showtime)

Disponible a partir del 7 de mayo



Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Complete Season 3 (Disney XD)

Disponible a partir del 8 de mayo

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Disponible a partir del 9 de mayo

T@gged: Complete Season 2 (AwesomenessTV)

Disponible a partir del 11 de mayo

All Night: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Claws: Complete Season 1 (TNT)

Bleeding Heart (2015)

Into the Fade (2018)

Disponible a partir del 12 de mayo

Patrick Melrose: Series (Showtime)

Baywatch (2017)

Frank Serpico (2017)

Jane (2017)

Still Mine (2012)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Disponible a partir del 13 de mayo

Tonight She Comes (2016)

Disponible a partir del 15 de mayo

Animals (2015)

How to be a Latin Lover (2017)

It’s A Disaster (2012)

Periods. (2012)

Soul of a Banquet (2014)

Take Every Wave (2017)

The Other F Word (2011)

The Snapper (1993)

The Strange Ones (2018)

Disponible a partir del 16 de mayo

12 Monkeys: Complete Season 3 (Syfy)

The Strain: Complete Season 4 (FX)

Knights of the Damned (2018)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Disponible a partir del 19 de mayo

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Shooters (2002)

Disponible a partir del 21 de mayo

American Folk (2017)

Neat (2017)

Disponible a partir del 23 de mayo

Half Magic (2018)

Disponible a partir del 24 de mayo

Curvature (2017)

Disponible a partir del 25 de mayo

Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Day Special (NBC)

Mad to be Normal (2017)

Disponible a partir del 27 de mayo

The Wedding Plan (2016)

Disponible a partir del 30 de mayo

America’s Got Talent: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

World of Dance: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Disponible a partir del 31 de mayo

American Ninja Warrior: Season 10 (NBC)

I, Tonya (2017)

Please Stand By (2018)

Rain Man (1988)

Esta selección está pensada para Estados Unidos. Hulu no ofrece los mismos contenidos en todos los países.