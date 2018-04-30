La lista completa de lo que llega a Netflix en mayo de 2018

La plataforma de streaming llega cargada de buenas producciones para este mes
Por: Redacción

Conoce la lista completa de contenidos para este mes de mayo de 2018, con fecha de publicación, en Netflix. No te pierdas las mejores series y películas en streaming Tv.

Disponible a partir del 1º de mayo

27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City – Una producción original de Netflix
A new stand-up special from John Mulaney.
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy: Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon: Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes – Una película de Netflix
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V – Temporada 2

Disponible a partir del 2 de mayo

Jailbreak

Disponible a partir del 4 de mayo

A Little Help with Carol Burnett – Original de Netflix
Anon – Película de Netflix
Busted!: Season 1 – Original de Netflix
Dear White People: Volume 2 – Original de Netflix
End Game – Original de Netflix
Forgive Us Our Debts – Película de Netflix
Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 – Original de Netflix
Manhunt – Película de Netflix
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey – Original de Netflix
No Estoy Loca
The Rain: Season 1 – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 5 de mayo

Faces Places

Disponible a partir del 6 de mayo

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday – Season 1 Finale on May 13) – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 8 de mayo

Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 9 de mayo

Dirty Girl

Disponible a partir del 11 de mayo

Bill Nye Saves the World: Temporada 3 – Original de Netflix
Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist – Original de Netflix
Spirit Riding Free: Temporada 5 – Original de Netflix
The Kissing Booth – Película de Netflix
The Who Was? Show: Temporada 1 – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 13 de mayo

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife – Original de Netflix

Pregnant again, Ali Wong returns in her second original stand-up comedy special and gets real on why having kids is not all it’s cracked up to be.

Disponible a partir del 14 de mayo

The Phantom of the Opera

Disponible a partir del 15 de mayo

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Temporada 4
Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16

Disponible a partir del 16 de mayo

89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted

Disponible a partir del 18 de mayo

Cargo – Original de Netflix
Catching Feelings – Original de Netflix
Inspector Gadget: Temporada 4 – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 19 de mayo

Bridge to Terabithia
Disney’s Scandal: Temporada 7
Small Town Crime

Disponible a partir del 20 de mayo

Some Kind of Beautiful

Disponible a partir del 21 de mayo

Señora Acero: temporada 4

Disponible a partir del 22 de mayo

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 – Original de Netflix
Shooter: Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Parte 2 – Original de Netflix
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 23 de mayo

Explained – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 24 de mayo

Fauda: Season 2 – Original de Netflix
Survivors Guide to Prison

Disponible a partir del 25 de mayo

Ibiza – Película de Netflix
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life – Original de Netflix
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 – Original de Netflix
The new season features Star Trek, Transformers, LEGO and Hello Kitty.
Trollhunters: Parte 3 – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 26 de mayo

Sara’s Notebook – Original de Netflix

A woman embarks on a harrowing search for her missing sister that brings her into the depths of the treacherous, war-torn Congolese jungle.

Disponible a partir del 27 de mayo

The Break with Michelle Wolf – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 29 de mayo

Disney·Pixar Coco

Disponible a partir del 30 de mayo

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Temporada 4 – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 31 de mayo

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern- Original de Netflix

Esta selección está pensada para Estados Unidos. Netflix no ofrece los mismos contenidos en todos los países.

