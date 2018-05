VIDEO: Así se abren las fisuras de lava ardiente creadas por el volcán Kilauea en Hawaii

New map of locations of first three eruptive fissures in Leilani Estates Subdivision (Hawaii) as of this morning (May 4). Fissures are jetting sulfur dioxide gas and lava spatter. Updated maps will be posted on the USGS-Hawaiian Volcano Observatory page at https://t.co/TD5y5GV1Xk pic.twitter.com/ACS76UibXv

— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 4, 2018