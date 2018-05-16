Johnny, el hijo de Jenni Rivera, hace escandalosa revelación intima

when you go through traumatic shit in your life you either tend to stop eating or you begin to eat a lot. i chose the latter and i struggled with trying to eat correctly and lose weight ever since my dad passed. i’m proud to say that since last october, i’ve dropped 23lbs and i’m still going down. it hasn’t been easy at all but if it wasn’t for the great discipline and motivation from my trainer @molivate i wouldn’t be where i’m at right now. it’s been a hell of a journey and it’s only continuing. i have never felt so confident with myself before and i can’t wait to see where i’m at in another six months! btw, it’s true, working out does kinda become addicting 🤟🔥

A post shared by Juan Angel (@juanangeloficial) on May 15, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT