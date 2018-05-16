Johnny, el hijo de Jenni Rivera, hace escandalosa revelación intima

Johnny López, el hijo menor de Jenni Rivera, lanzó una fuerte declaración en Twitter en relación a tener relaciones sexuales. Cabe destacar que el también hermanito de Chiquis Rivera sigue siendo menor de edad y es por eso que su declaración pública es más sorprendente.
El integrante del programa “The Riveras” respondió en la red social a otro mensaje que decía, “agua fría después de tener sexo es esencial”, a lo que Johnny respondió, “F***ing yes“.
Su novio Joaquín respondió con un “wtf“.
Y Johnny le respondió: “no actúes como si fueras nuevo“.
Otra de las amistades del joven famoso le dijo, “ahora la idea que tenía de que no estuvieras haciendo esas cosas ha sido arruinada, estoy con el corazón roto“.
Johnny López recientemente mostró su gran avance en su lucha contra el peso y compartió todo su proceso.
“Cuando te pasan cosas traumáticas en tu vida tiendes a dejar de comer o comes mucho“, escribió el joven de “The Riveras” en Instagram. “Yo elegí lo último y he luchado en como comer bien y bajar de peso desde que mi papá murió“.
“Estoy orgulloso de decir que desde octubre del año pasado he bajado 23 libras y le voy a seguir. No ha sido fácil para nada pero si no fuera por la disciplina y motivación de mi entrenador no estaría como estoy ahora. Nunca me he sentido tan seguro conmigo antes y ya quiero ver como estaré en seis meses“.
when you go through traumatic shit in your life you either tend to stop eating or you begin to eat a lot. i chose the latter and i struggled with trying to eat correctly and lose weight ever since my dad passed. i’m proud to say that since last october, i’ve dropped 23lbs and i’m still going down. it hasn’t been easy at all but if it wasn’t for the great discipline and motivation from my trainer @molivate i wouldn’t be where i’m at right now. it’s been a hell of a journey and it’s only continuing. i have never felt so confident with myself before and i can’t wait to see where i’m at in another six months! btw, it’s true, working out does kinda become addicting 🤟🔥