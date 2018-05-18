Manhattanhenge: El atarceder más espectacular llega a Nueva York a finales de mayo

Cuatro noches al año, las calles de Manhattan se convierten en el sitio de un impresionante fenómeno de puesta de sol conocido como Manhattanhenge. Este año coincidirá con el 29 y 30 de mayo y el 12 y 13 de julio.
Durante el Manhattanhenge, el sol se alinea perfectamente con las calles numeradas Este-Oeste de Manhattan, creando oportunidades fotográficas dignas de cine. Las ubicaciones principales para ver el fenómeno son grandes calles transversales como la 14, 34, 42, 57 y 79.
El horario es el siguiente:
- El sol completo estará visible en la parrilla el miércoles 30 de mayo a las 8:12 p.m. y el jueves 12 de julio a las 8:20 p.m.
- La mitad del sol será visible el martes 29 de mayo a las 8:13 p.m. y el viernes 13 de julio a las 8:21 p.m.
Para una visualización óptima en estas ubicaciones, los participantes deben llegar media hora antes de lo previsto.
Por otro lado, el 12 de julio, el Planetario Hayden del Museo Estadounidense de Historia Natural también organizará un programa público sobre este espectáculo.
El término “Manhattanhenge” fue acuñado por Neil deGrasse Tyson y Frederick P. Rose Director del Hayden Planetarium, como una obra de teatro en Stonehenge, donde el Sol se alinea con las piedras en el amanecer del solsticio de verano con un efecto dramático similar.