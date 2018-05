James Rodríguez es el primer jugador con su propia criptomoneda

Celebration program for successful cooperation with Mr

James Rodríguez!

In the next 24 hours, share our announcement post👇https://t.co/xm50v0T5IH to your Twitter and Facebook using #SelfSell, you will get 30 JR10 tokens. Welcome to join the event here 👇https://t.co/YfzabZdhZq pic.twitter.com/rT15yoHpOc

— SelfSell (@self_sell) May 23, 2018