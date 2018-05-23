Modelo quiso agrandar su trasero, y ahora la grasa podría matarla

Patricia, una trabajadora de una fábrica de metal en Detroit, DJ y modelo, acudió con dos cirujanos plásticos para realizarse un aumento de glúteos, pero los doctores le advirtieron que podría ser fatal.
La mujer, que se hace llamar Supa Woman, recibió una negativa por parte de los cirujanos, pues ya se había realizado dos inyecciones de grasa que le dieron las inmensas proporciones que actualmente tiene.
“Si algo de esa grasa pasa a los pulmones y los bloquea, no solo tendrías dificultad para respirar, morirías”, le dijo el doctor Terry Dubrow, del programa de televisión “Botched”.
La dramática transformación de Patricia comenzó cuando se realizó una liposucción y se dio cuenta que podían inyectarle esa grasa en el trasero.
La modelo reveló que durante la primera cirugía le realizaron una inyección de 1,200 mililitros de grasa, mientras que en la segunda recibió 900.
“Estoy feliz con el tamaño, pero la forma comenzó a verse un poco plana”, dijo Patricia para convencer a los doctores de que la ayudaran, pero no fue posible.
Can’t be stopped, no matter how badly you speak of me. As a woman, It sucks when you’re surrounded by men who wanna see you doing bad, speaking of you badly in hopes that others see you in the same negative light as they do and the shit actually works. But imma be fine, even though you wish me bad, i wish you good. It’s sad that people take joy and feel good about themselves by knocking down another person, especially when it’s a man mouthing about a female, now its normal and i expect the shit coming from other women cause thats what WOMEN DO 🙄 You may think that u have won by trying to hurt me, but guess what??? U didn’t. I would like to thank all of those who do genuinely wish me well tho, i appreciate you ❤️ sincerely, a women who is minding her business and living her life without speaking on anyone else. Luv
(Telemundo)