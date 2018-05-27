La lista completa de lo que se va de HBO en junio

Después de las fechas señaladas los contenidos no estarán disponibles en esta plataforma
Por: Redacción

Conoce la lista completa de lo que se va de HBO durante este mes de junio de 2018. La red de Streaming TV, renueva sus contenidos, esta es tu última oportunidad de verlo en esta plataforma.

Sale de rotación el 9 de junio

Lights Out

Sale de rotación el 22 de junio

Mechanic: Resurrection

Sale de rotación el 28 de junio

Semi-Pro

Sale de rotación el 30 de junio

(500) Days of Summer
2 Fast 2 Furious
A United Kingdom
The Box
Bratz: The Movie
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Fast & Furious
The Fast and the Furious
The Fate of the Furious
The Great Wall
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Hoosiers
The Hours
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Into the Blue
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Kong: Skull Island
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Role Models
Species
Species II
The Informant!
The Purge: Election Year
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Warcraft

Esta selección está pensada para Estados Unidos. HBO no ofrece los mismos contenidos en todos los países.

