La lista completa de lo que llega a Hulu en junio

Revisa la variedad de contenidos, y como usuario de la plataforma disfruta gratis de ellos
Hulu
Foto: Hulu
Por: Redacción

Conoce la lista completa de los nuevos contenidos para este mes de junio de 2018, con fecha de publicación, en Hulu. No te pierdas las mejores series y películas en streaming Tv.

Disponible a partir del 1º de junio

Race for the White House – Complete Series (CNN)
America’s Got Talent: Season 11 Premiere (NBC)
Maya & Marty in Manhattan: Series Premiere (NBC)
Southland: Complete Season 1-5
Apocalypse Now (1979)
Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)
The Black Stallion (1979)
Carrie (1976)
Criminal Law (1989)
CSNY: Déjà vu (2008)
Death Wish 2 (1982)
Double Whammy (2002)
Foolish (1999)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (1967)
Ground Control (1998)
Hammett (1982)
Heartburn (1986)
In & Out (1997)
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
The Million Dollar Hotel (2001)
Mulholland Falls (1996)
One From the Heart (1982)
The Presidio (1988)
The Rage – Carrie 2 (1999)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
Sleepover (2004)
Switchback  (1997)
T rading Mom (1994)
Ulee’s Gold  (1997)
W. (2008)
Wayne’s World (1992)

Disponible a partir del 2 de Junio
Master Chef: Season 7 (FOX)

Disponible a partir del 3 de Junio
Rizzoli & Isles: Complete Season 6 (TNT)
All Access: Quest For The Stanley Cup (New Episodes Every Friday) (*Showtime)
Ben Gleib: Neurotic Gangster: Series Premiere (*Showtime)
La Seleccion: Season 2 Premiere (Caracol)
Rules of Attraction (2002)

Disponible a partir del 4 de Junio
Love & Mercy (2015)
Woman In Gold (2015) (*Showtime)

Disponible a partir del 5 de Junio
Life or Debt: Season 1 Finale (Spike)

Disponible a partir del 6 de Junio
The Cokeville Miracle (2015)

Disponible a partir del 7 de Junio
Casual: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Faking It: Season 3 Finale (MTV)
60 Minutes Sports: New Episode Premiere (*Showtime)

Disponible a partir del 8 de Junio
Family Therapy: Season 1 Finale (VH1)

Disponible a partir del 10 de Junio
Zou – Complete Second Season
Burning Man (2011)
Meet the Hitlers (2014) (*Showtime)

Disponible a partir del 11 de Junio
He Named Me Malala (2015)
Showtime Championship Boxing: Ruslan Provodnikov vs. John Molina Jr. (Live) (*Showtime)

Disponible a partir del 12 de Junio
Bar Rescue: Season 4 Finale (Spike)
House of Lies: Season 5 Finale (*Showtime)
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Disponible a partir del 13 de Junio
Famous: Series Premiere (Fox)
Regular Show: New Episodes (Cartoon Network)

Disponible a partir del 14 de Junio
The League: Complete Season 7 (FXX)
Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge: Series Premiere (NBC)
Ink Master: Season 7 Finale (Spike)
Awkward: Season 5 Finale (MTV)

Disponible a partir del 15 de Junio
To Tell the Truth: Series Premiere (ABC)
Uncle Buck: Series Premiere (ABC)
Addicted to Fresno (2016)
Crazy About Tiffany’s (2016)
In A Perfect World (2015) (*Showtime)

Disponible a partir del 16 de Junio
Married: Season 2 (FXX)
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home: Season 31 Finale (MTV)

Disponible a partir del 17 de Junio
Home Free (FOX)

Disponible a partir del 19 de Junio
Sleeping With Other People(2015) (*Showtime)
Penny Dreadful: Season 3 Finale (*Showtime)
We Bare Bears: CompleteSeason 1 (Cartoon Network)
Disponible a partir del 20 de Junio
The Good Wife: Complete Season 7 (CBS)
Reign:Season 3 Finale (CW)

Disponible a partir del 22 de Junio
Stand Up Guys (2013)

Disponible a partir del 23 de Junio
La Viuda Negra II: Season Finale (Univision)

Disponible a partir del 24 de Junio
Elaine Stritch – Shoot Me (2013)

Disponible a partir del 25 de Junio
Showtime Championship Boxing: Anthony Joshua vs. Dominic Breazeale (Live) (*Showtime)

Disponible a partir del 26 de Junio
Ray Donovan: Season 4 Premiere (*Showtime)
Rick and Morty: Complete Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Roadies: Series Premiere (*Showtime)

Disponible a partir del 27 de Junio
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
$100,000 Pyramid: Series Premiere (ABC)
Match Game: Series Premiere (ABC)

Disponible a partir del 28 de Junio
Banished: CompleteSeason 1 (BBCWW)
DCI Banks: CompleteSeason 4 (BBCWW)
Houdini & Doyle: Season 1 Finale (Fox)
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser– New Episodes(Comedy Central)

Esta selección está pensada para Estados Unidos. Hulu no ofrece los mismos contenidos en todos los países.

