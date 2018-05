Suzy Cortez es la portada mundialista de Playboy, Portugal

New cover June 2018 @playboyportugalmagazine "I guess some people might think it's offensive. But all this stuff has gone too far. I am old-fashioned when it comes to this – I like the attention. A cat-call, a wolf-whistle, a little grab of the bumbum… never hurt anyone. A little bit of sexual attention is good for the ego! "And I love football . So I love the cover!" *Missing XXXXX days for the World Cup 2018* Photo: @bernardocoelho Direção: @cacauoliver Make up: @roseane_shekinah #museworldcup #russia #worldcup #copadomundo #playboy #playboymagazine #suzycortez

A post shared by Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) on May 30, 2018 at 6:28am PDT