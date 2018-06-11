Chiquis Rivera y Lorenzo Méndez confirman planes de boda

Tras el escándalo, la hija de Jenni Rivera habla de como quiere su boda
Chiquis Rivera y Lorenzo Méndez confirman planes de boda
Chiquis Rivera y Lorenzo Méndez
Foto: Televisa
Por: Redacción

Chiquis RiveraLorenzo Méndez están más felices que nunca y parece que su compromiso en matrimonio va viento en popa. La pareja estuvo en el programa “Hoy” donde adelantaron algunos de los planes para su boda.

Yo quiero una boda muy mexicana, quiero en un rancho… ya la veo“, dijo Chiquis que también aclaró que su compromiso había estado en pausa.

En una reciente publicación en Instagram, Chiquis celebró el Día de los mejores amigos con un bello mensaje para Méndez.

“No hay nadie más que me haga reír como tú. Nunca hay un momento aburrido cuando estoy contigo, aunque estemos peleando. Gracias por cada etapa que hemos vivido juntos, aunque haya dolido, porque me enseño mucho de mi y como apreciar lo que tenemos”, escribió Rivera.

