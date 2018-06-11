Chiquis Rivera y Lorenzo Méndez confirman planes de boda

Chiquis Rivera y Lorenzo Méndez están más felices que nunca y parece que su compromiso en matrimonio va viento en popa. La pareja estuvo en el programa “Hoy” donde adelantaron algunos de los planes para su boda.
“Yo quiero una boda muy mexicana, quiero en un rancho… ya la veo“, dijo Chiquis que también aclaró que su compromiso había estado en pausa.
En una reciente publicación en Instagram, Chiquis celebró el Día de los mejores amigos con un bello mensaje para Méndez.
“No hay nadie más que me haga reír como tú. Nunca hay un momento aburrido cuando estoy contigo, aunque estemos peleando. Gracias por cada etapa que hemos vivido juntos, aunque haya dolido, porque me enseño mucho de mi y como apreciar lo que tenemos”, escribió Rivera.
In honor of #NationalBestfriendDay I tag my #bestie @lorenzomendez7 ❤️👫😍 You be gettin’ on my last nerves, because you LOVE to press my buttons, but there is no one that makes me laugh the way you do. There is never a dull moment when I’m with you, even when we’re fighting lol 🤣🙈 Thank you! Thank you for every single stage we’ve lived together, even if it hurt, because it’s taught me so much about myself and how to appreciate what we have. Anyways, enough of all this mushy stuff! Happy best friend day, dick! 🙃😉 I love you! ❤️😘 #ChiZo #Amándote