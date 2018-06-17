Los papitos famosos más consentidos este Día del Padre

Este domingo se celebró el Día del Padre y los famosos no lo olvidaron. Agradeciendo, recordando o simplemente fundidos en un abrazo con sus seres queridos, los papitos del espectáculo dejaron ver a sus seguidores un poco de su intimidad.
“Ser papá es la labor más grande del mundo, mejor que cualquier carrera que pude haber soñado de niño. Para todos los padres, nunca paren de dar lo mejor, yo no lo hago”, escribió Alex Rodríguez, quien fue agasajado por Jennifer López y sus hijas.
Today has an entirely different meaning to me than I did when I first became a father to Tashi and then my Ella Bella. It’s an incredible responsibility, and one I have always treasured. But as I grow older and proudly watch them doing the same, not only are my kids my pride and joy and number one priority – now they also motivate me. Every day, Tashi and Ella make me a better dad and a better person. Being a father is the greatest job in the world, more than any career I could have dreamed of as a kid. To all the fathers out there, never stop trying to be the best. I don’t. #HappyFathersDay
Kim Kardashian recordó a su padre, Robert, con bellas palabras: “Feliz Día del padre para el mejor papá del mundo. Te extraño demasiado”.
Kim también tuvo palabras para el padre de sus hijas, Kanye West: “Feliz Día del padre amor. ¡Gracias por ser tan buen papá para mis bebés! ¡Un saludo para todos los papás maravillosos!”
Más famosos compartieron sus felicitaciones:
Chiquis Rivera a Lorenzo Méndez
Happy Fathers Day to one of the best and hottest daddies I know. You deserve to be celebrated today and everyday. Miss Vicky and Katlyn are lucky to have such a cool, fun and hip dad that shows them true and unconditional love as much as possible! Your heart is one of a kind and I’m blessed to live in it! ❤️ Thank you. Today I celebrate YOU! I love you. #HappyFathersDay @lorenzomendez7 #MyBaby
Galilea Montijo
Jacky Bracamontes
Cristiano Ronaldo
Alejandro y Vicente Fernández
Felicidades a todos, hoy y siempre.