Fotos: Renunció a la civilización, ahora vive en una jungla y asegura ahorrarse varios miles de dólares

Although it's seldom, I still feel the pressure to conform in society, to shave my legs and underarms, to paint my face and look a certain way to others. This western self-obsession is a powerful dis-ease to shake. Some days I strut confidently, other days I pick at my insecurities, but everyday I move forward with strong purpose. I sometimes see that look of disgust from certain others at my hairy armpits and legs but I always remind myself – that person is not part of my tribe. Would I really want to spend my valuable time with someone who feels that way? About body hair? A person who thinks I'm disgusting as my natural self? Heck no! 🤷‍♀️Girls, remember, your body hair is a gift, it's protective and part of your being, but maybe best of all it's also a powerful natural fuckboi repellent.😉#gofreeyourself

