Fotos: Renunció a la civilización, ahora vive en una jungla y asegura ahorrarse varios miles de dólares

“Freelee” es una famosa bloguera y youtuber australiana de 37 años, quien en sus redes sociales se dedica a compartir con todos de lo increíble es que llevar una vida vegana y que desde hace un año renunció, junto con su pareja, a llevar una vida citadina.
“Freelee” aseguraba que ella y su novio llevaban una vida “de esclavos” al trabajar 5 días a la semana, por varias horas, lo cual ha quedado atrás desde que decidieron mudarse a una selva en el Amazonas.
Although it's seldom, I still feel the pressure to conform in society, to shave my legs and underarms, to paint my face and look a certain way to others. This western self-obsession is a powerful dis-ease to shake. Some days I strut confidently, other days I pick at my insecurities, but everyday I move forward with strong purpose. I sometimes see that look of disgust from certain others at my hairy armpits and legs but I always remind myself – that person is not part of my tribe. Would I really want to spend my valuable time with someone who feels that way? About body hair? A person who thinks I'm disgusting as my natural self? Heck no! 🤷♀️Girls, remember, your body hair is a gift, it's protective and part of your being, but maybe best of all it's also a powerful natural fuckboi repellent.😉#gofreeyourself
“Quería inspirarme y sentir algo significativo todos los días”, indicó la mujer a una entrevista concedida a The Daily Mail, quien ha dejado de tener que vestirse y pasa todo el día prácticamente desnuda, “libre de ropa que restringe”, además de que se alimenta de las frutas y verduras que cuida ella misma, se ducha en las lluvias monzónicas y bebe de riachuelos de la selva.
Some say they don’t like the new me and the direction I’m taking. That they miss the ‘old me’. The truth is, I don’t really know ‘who I am’ exactly, or even who the ‘old me’ was. My head is a whirlwind of contradictions. I do know that whenever someone or society tries to puts me in a box, I always escape. I know I’m happiest being free in the jungle. I feel best when I eat only raw foods. I’m obsessed with rare exotic fruits. I tend to overthink things and edit my captions too much. I care deeply for animals. When I’m feeling really good, I often think of something bad. I don’t put enough effort into friendships but I'm working on it. I feel so much joy when other women are empowered. I can be a slow learner and get confused easily. I’m often playfully immature like a child. I can be soft and cuddly, yet fiery and cold.️ I chase the truth. This is just scratching the surface ofcourse. I’m not a robot. I’m always learning, changing, reinventing. I don’t know who I will be in the future but honestly, I’ve never been this excited.☀️ #gofreeyourself
I used to work in a concrete jungle, now I just work in the jungle.🐒 How did this happen? Well, I woke up one morning dreading the work day ahead. I was exhausted with the 9-5 grind. Waking to an alarm, commuting over a hour a day dressed in a restrictive suit, painting my face to 'look the part', binding my feet in high heels, and faking a smile to the public. I was sick of working my life away making someone else rich. Maybe the worst, I was bored. I wanted to be turned on and to FEEL something meaningful everyday. That morning I decided to free myself from being a slave. There wasn't any social media back then so I transitioned by becoming a personal trainer with my own business. Soon after I found veganism and my true passion in life.🤝 Don't be afraid, you CAN create this too. One day I will do a video on it. #gofreeyourself #jungleoffice
Según la bloguera, este nuevo estilo de vida la ha llevado a ahorrar cerca de $4,000 dólares al año en productos de belleza (cosméticos, productos para el cabello).
So how do ya like ma coconuts? 😸…I just love seeing my DIY coconut bowl collection growing 😍It feels really empowering to make things myself rather than pay others. You might think "Oh I could never learn to do that, I'm just not good at that stuff" and that's where you are wrong. I grew up without a shred of do-it-yourself experience, I was taught by this consumerist society that it's better to just buy something rather than attempt to create it yourself. Sure, it may be quicker and easier but where is the personal satisfaction in that? Everytime I use the bowls I feel a sense of purpose and pride. You try, make mistakes (eg. hole in bottom of one bowl) but you learn and become more skilled, confident and powerful each time. Save money and become a stronger, freer woman with each project. 💪 Remember – If you are not willing to learn, no one can help you, if you are determined to learn, no one can stop you. #gofreeyourself
“Freelee” comparte en Instagram y YouTube videos en donde muestra su nuevo hábitat, así como la ropa que ella misma se confecciona utilizando materiales orgánicos, como cáscaras de coco.