NYPD busca a estos 3 hispanos por diversos ataques

#Wanted: Jason Carachi, male, hispanic, 18YO, 5’6, 160lbs for robbery. This individual and another unknown male did approach victim and forcibly removed bicycle by striking victim about the face and body causing injury. Share information #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/XeOoQ8UjI0

— NYPD 72nd Precinct (@NYPD72Pct) July 14, 2018