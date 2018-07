Arrestan a adolescente por destruir monumento a un veterano de guerra

SCPD is investigating vandalism @ Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park in Lake Ronkonkoma. @SCPD4thPrecinct is assigned to the case. Anyone w/information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. A fast cash reward of $2,500 for info leading to arrest. #navyseal #murph pic.twitter.com/v3vMc6eLDC

— Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) July 20, 2018