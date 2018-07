Supremacistas blancos lanzaron consignas contra mexicanos en consulado en Nueva York

The white supremacist activity outside @ConsulMexNuy in #NYC is disturbing & indicative of the hateful & anti-immigrant beliefs promoted by such groups. We stand w/ @ConsulMExNuy #Mexican #Latinx communities of NY every day to make sure our cities & states are #NoPlaceForHate https://t.co/CH7Gp1BFBc

— ADL New York / New Jersey (@ADL_NYNJ) July 30, 2018