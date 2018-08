Adolescente mata a sobrino de 7 años y oculta cadáver en disputa por videojuegos

Happening Now: Neighbors and those who knew Jordan Vong putting up make-shift memorial outside the home. “He was caring and sweet. He touched my heart like a little brother” Vigil tonight from 7-8:30 at Marie L Greenwood Academy: 5130 Durham Court. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/0XKCl3feld

— Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) August 8, 2018