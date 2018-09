El aterrador gesto de una mujer presente en audiencias de nominado al Supremo

Just in case anybody is not familiar with the hand signal Amy is referring to: ⬇️

It's beyond f–king outrageous! And that's putting it exceedingly mildly!@ACLU #NotOK#StopKavanaugh#BlockKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/uGvxL76xCw

— Chris Lutolf (@ChrisLutolf) September 4, 2018