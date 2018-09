Detienen a madre por haberle quitado el celular a su hija como castigo

A mom arrested after taking her teen's cell away as punishment.

Jodie May's ex-husband claimed he owned the phone&filed charges against her. Turns out the daughter did in fact own the phone so prosecutors dropped the charges. Mom would have faced up to 93 days in jail! #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/gqdAMlQzRg

— Danielle Knox (@Fox35Danielle) September 20, 2018