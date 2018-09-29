Paty Manterola posó como Jennifer López en Instagram

La cantante y actriz Paty Manterola publicó hace unas horas una fotografía de perfil en la que quiso imitar o seguir los pasos de Jennifer López, una celebridad que según sus palabras ella admira. En el texto que compartió junto a la imagen la mexicana ha sido clara al decir que: “Me hizo reflexionar en todas las mujeres que como a ella admiro y me inspiran tanto; mujeres que dan la vida por sus hijos, mujeres que no se rinden, mujeres luchadoras y guerreras, mujeres sensibles y delicadas, mujeres fuertes y trabajadoras, mujeres que están dispuestas a enamorarse una y otra vez aunque les hayan partido el corazón en mil pedazos…”.
Hoy que estaba por arreglarme vi una foto en el perfil de @jlo que me hizo reflexionar en todas las mujeres que como a ella admiro y me inspiran tanto; mujeres que dan la vida por sus hijos, mujeres que no se rinden, mujeres luchadoras y guerreras, mujeres sensibles y delicadas, mujeres fuertes y trabajadoras, mujeres que están dispuestas a enamorarse una y otra vez aunque les hayan partido el corazón en mil pedazos, mujeres que no se quedan calladas, mujeres que luchan por la igualdad, mujeres que ya solo por serlo son divinas…¡Las quiero y las admiro a todas! ¿Y a ti, cuéntame que mujeres te inspiran? 👇— Today I was about to get ready and I saw a photo in the #jlo profile that made me reflect on all the women that I admire and inspires me so much, women who give their lives for their children, women who do not surrender, fighter women and warriors, Sensitive and delicate women, strong and hard-working women, women who are willing to fall in love again and again even if they have broken their hearts in a thousand pieces, women who do not remain silent, women who fight for equality, women who just for being THEY are divine … I love them and I admire them all! tell me the women who inspires you? 👇
En su texto también puntualizó que a todas estas mujeres, que también son “mujeres que no se quedan calladas, mujeres que luchan por la igualdad, mujeres que ya solo por serlo son divinas…¡Las quiero y las admiro a todas!“.
La intérprete intentó emular la imagen que generó sensación durante la semana, en la que JLo muestra no solo el tamaño de sus bíceps, sino qué tanto ha logrado definir su cuerpo a base de ejercicio diario.
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem @phvegas