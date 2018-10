La tormenta Kirk frente a Belice puede convertirse en ciclón

NHC has initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen, located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for portions of western Cuba and the northeastern Yucatan peninsula. More information at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/D7nQ6KjMtN

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 6, 2018