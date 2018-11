El telescopio Hubble de la NASA captura una cara sonriente en el espacio

Smile, it's #HubbleFriday! Just below the center of this image, 2 yellow-hued blobs hang atop a sweeping arc of light. The arc has the characteristic shape of a galaxy that has been gravitationally lensed causing it to become distorted and stretched: https://t.co/Nnozc5zpuv pic.twitter.com/ZygYXeBdwW

— Hubble (@NASAHubble) November 2, 2018