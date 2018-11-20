Jennifer López presume su muslo en atrevido vestido verde esmeralda

Jennifer López tiene el cuerpo que muchas mujeres latinas ansían tener, y que otras estrellas de Hollywood pagan por lucir, entre ellas se podría destacar a todo el clan Kardashian. Pero ahora la cantante y actriz de origen puertorriqueño ha estado presumiendo casi todas las partes de su cuerpo recientemente. Primero a través de sus ajustados leggins, y luego en conjuntos reveladores con los que deja ver su tonificada musculatura, la cual no la ha llevado a perder su sexy silueta.
Pero su nuevo cuerpo también se ve delicado en vestidos de noche, y ahora hay una fotografía en Instagram en donde su muslo brilla y cautiva la pupila de muchas, sobre todo porque esta zona es una de las propensas a retener celulitis, y este parece que ya no es un problema para la cantante.
Los ajustados leggins de la estrella son solo un indicativo de lo mucho que suele trabajar en el gimnasio. La prenda se ajusta tanto a sus piernas y su trasero, que por esta razón también es un accesorio deportivo que como las mallas conquistan a las mujeres por su comodidad, además de que estiliza la figura.
Ahora en el perfil de Instagram de JLo también abundan imágenes con trajes de baño con los que se permite presumir piernas, abdomen y glúteos.
El trabajo de los músculos tanto de brazos como de espaldas la ha llevado a no tener que preocuparse por los famosos “gorditos” que muchas mujeres retienen en dichas zonas.
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem @phvegas
