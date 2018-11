Pamela Anderson se desnudó en Instagram y prendió la red

View this post on Instagram

You believe lies so you eventually learn to trust nobody but yourself … is it really that important? – nobody is 💯 honest. Especially the ones accusing those of being untrustworthy. it’s human nature – iIts a practice to be open- to live – to not fear – let them lie. its a lonely and sad place otherwise -to think so much of ones self. I prefer to believe everything .. and everybody. Why not ? You know the truth and the rest is entertainment.