El cambio climático acabó con el ‘unicornio siberiano’

Ladies, if he:

– stuck around a lot longer than expected

– has unusual teeth

– loves the open grasslands of Kazakhstan

– is thought to have a massive horn that no one’s ever seen

He’s not your man. He’s a Siberian unicorn.https://t.co/wjd0GmktqF

🦄🦏

— Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) November 27, 2018