Hombre apuñala a su hermano y quema la casa con sus padres adentro

FAMILY FUED: Suffolk PD says a 30 year old man stabbed his brother in the neck, then set the house on fire in #DixHills Mom and Dad were home at the time. Police had to use a taser to get the 30 year old in custody. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/69KeSwlMc3

— Ayana Harry PIX11 (@AyanaHarry) November 26, 2018