Un muerto y un herido por incendio en edificio sede de varias iglesias en Queens

BREAKING: 64-year-old man killed, 86-year-old man critical condition from suspicious fire at 95-32 150th Street in the Jamaica section of Queens. Residents were trapped inside. Fire broke out at 3pm. 4 churches in this building. NYPD arson and explosion squad on scene. pic.twitter.com/4KWn1sSGFj

— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) December 23, 2018