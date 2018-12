¿A quiénes afecta el cierre del Gobierno de Trump?

Erin is one of the thousands of federal workers that was furloughed. "I need my paycheck. We all have mortgages and bills we have to pay. We're already struggling."

Just because Trump shut down the government doesn’t mean the bills go away. #ShutdownStories https://t.co/UPDz2MxSSc

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 27, 2018