Actores latinos destacan en elenco del nuevo West Side Story de Steven Spielberg

View this post on Instagram

my top five photos of 2018. comment your fave memories of this year! || a year of blessings and stressings; may 2019 bring us all even more. life is a gift. waiting for life to begin is a gift (albeit, in disguise) as it means it isn’t even near over. i hope you all look in the mirror and, rather than imperfections, see the beauty within and surrounding you. this is a wild world, and an even wilder life. grab your friends’ hands. kiss someone. dance in the rain. cry about it. 365 days is too short, and you never know when your last set begins. i love you all. see you in the new year. ♥️