FDNY desaloja cuatro edificios por incendio en El Bronx

(Concourse, Bronx) Two-Alarm Apartment Fire — Additional firefighters have been requested through a second alarm, indicating units on scene believe the fire is severe. Follow here: https://t.co/A9WTexlb1O #ProtectTheWorld #CitizenApp #CitizenApp_NYC pic.twitter.com/mHSp0qNTQQ

— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) February 3, 2019