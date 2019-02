Fanático muere al incendiarse baños portátiles en estadio de los Ravens

BCFD on scene in the 1100blk of Russell St. where an adult male was seen on fire coming from a Port A Potty. Upon arrival the adult male was pronounced deceased & three Port A Potties engulfed in flames. Cause U/I @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/WeUAyDUiQk

— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 17, 2019