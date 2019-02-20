Jacqie Rivera: Tras bajar de peso, la hermana de Chiquis Rivera aparece sin maquillaje y natural

Jacqie Rivera se ha renovado completamente tras bajar de peso y se ve más bella y feliz que nunca. La cantante suele compartir en Instagram su lucha por mantenerse estable y saludable, dando tips a sus seguidores de como hacerlo.
Promocionando un concurso, la hermana de Chiquis Rivera compartió un video en donde sale sin una gota de maquillaje y luciendo su belleza natural. Los fans de la famosa no tardaron en reaccionar ante el clip en la red social.
“Te ves increíble”, escribió un admirador. “Muy bonita y delgada”, comentó otro fan. “Hola, te amo chica, te ves increíble. Que Dios te bendiga a ti y a tu familia”, otro seguidor agregó.
Have you entered my third “LOVE ME MONDAY” giveaway ? 🌻 I AMO my followers! And to show my love, I’m giving away some of my favorite @fashionnovacurve pieces to one lucky winner. USA contestants only. What you’ll win: 🌻 @fashionnovacurve | Size: Medium | Black Dress (displayed on the last picture) How to win: 1️⃣ Follow Me @jacqierivera on Instagram 2️⃣ Tag three people you amo 3️⃣ Repost this post to your feed (can’t have private account so I can confirm post) 4️⃣ LIKE My page on Facebook under JACQIE That’s it! Giveaway ends 2/23/2019 8AM PT. Winner will be announced that evening, on stories. Open to USA to anyone over the age of 18+ 🌻 Disclaimer – This giveaway isn’t sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram