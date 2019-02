Tormenta Ryan trae más nieve a California y el resto de la Costa Oeste

Ready for more rain? The incoming storm has triggered a flood watch for the North Bay and a flash flood watch for the rest of the Bay Area.

This graphic from @NWSBayArea shows us how much rain is expected to fall early this week: https://t.co/sd14peA12l pic.twitter.com/F7PAyvXlL7

— Brendan Weber (@BrendanNWeber) February 24, 2019