Arrestan a niño de 12 años por imágenes antisemitas y saludos a Hitler en escuela de Queens

I am horrified, disgusted, and nauseated, to say the least, of what I have witnessed today. Nazi imagery and anti-Semitic slurs were drawn at the PS 139 Playground in Rego Park. I was on the scene today and most of the imagery has been washed away. Enough is enough! pic.twitter.com/vteXmlqQyk

— Karen Koslowitz (@CMKoslowitz) February 22, 2019