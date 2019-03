Culpables por dejar agua y comida en el desierto para salvar a migrantes indocumentados

“We may have been found guilty but the real crime is the government’s deliberate policy to use ‘death as a deterrent’ at the US/Mexico border.” Read the *FULL STATEMENT of the 4 #NoMoreDeaths defendants* sentenced today. #WaterNotWalls #NoOneIsIllegal https://t.co/erieeHvo6i

— No More Deaths (@NoMoreDeaths) March 1, 2019