ICE detiene incluso a bebés de cinco meses

Shocking reports that ICE is detaining 9 infants in Dilley, #Texas who are suffering health consequences. Read our letter to @SecNielsen: https://t.co/ryn7GVSe2u

Take action and tell Congress to Investigate harmful health effects of family #detention: https://t.co/Xqa0trVldy

— Physicians for Human Rights (@P4HR) March 1, 2019