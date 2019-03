Ciclista asesina a pasajero hispano dentro de un vehículo Uber en Brooklyn

Detectives looking for clues RIGHT NOW after a 26-year-old passenger was shot to death in the back seat of this @Uber SUV last night around 11:30 in #bedstuy #Brooklyn. Police say a bicyclist rode up and shot him in the neck and chest. I’ll have the latest at noon on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/sva1SseW7x

— Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) March 6, 2019