Louis D’Esposito terminó su compromiso con Dayanara Torres por teléfono

Dayanara Torres anunció que un cuatro de febrero que se preparaba para pelear la batalla más fuerte de su vida. La ex esposa de Marc Anthony se enfrenta al cáncer de piel. Ese día, según reveló el portal Infobae, Torres no solo padecía el dolor y el miedo que se significa esta prueba, también recibió como balde de agua fría el rompimiento con su prometido Louis D’Esposito, quien al parecer dio por finiquitada la relación a través de una llamada telefónica.
D’Esposito, que también es conodido por ser el copresidente de Marvel Studios, fue el que instó a Torres a visitar al médico luego de que se diera cuenta de que la modelo tenía un lunar que había empezado a crecer considerablemente en su pierna.
El final de su relación se dio cuando D’Esposito tomó el telefóno para decirle a Dayanara que su enfermedad era “too much” para él. “Le dijo que tenía mucho trabajo y que era demasiado para él”, aseguró una fuente cercana a Dayanara, según reportó la revista People en Español.
Hace cinco días Dayanara dijo: “No me suelen”, en un vídeo en el que le agradece al público por estar pendiente de ella, orando por su salud, y para informar que el cáncer no había avanzado hacía otros órganos de su cuerpo. En éste se puede ver una imagen al fondo en la que ella aparece junto a sus hijos. Cuando en el primer vídeo con el que compartió su lucha con esta enfermedad aparecía ella junto a quien para ese entonces era aún su prometido.
View this post on Instagram
GRACIAS🎀THANKS 🎀SALAMAT 🎀 No Me Suelten!!! . I wanted to take a moment to tell you all THANK YOU for all your Prayers, your Love & Support at this very difficult time in my Life. I can assure you that your Prayers have been heard & they have reached me. 🎀 You guys recommended me to watch a documentary called: "Heal" in @netflix it talks about the phenomena called "entanglement" and proves how so many prayers have reached me, even when I'm miles & miles away from you… Because we are all connected… it works. 🎀 & Im so Happy to give you some good news… last week's tests show that my cancer is not spreading & is not reaching any of my organs!!! Tomorrow, Friday I start my first radiation ☢️ treatment. I might get a bit weak & some muscular pains but I'm asking you… 🙏🏻 Keep Praying, keep having me in your Prayers. I am forever Grateful to all of you and the mountains you all are being able to move for me… With All of My Heart & Soul… THANK YOU🙏🏻 . #ThePowerOfPrayer #Prayer #Grateful #ElPoderDeLaOracion #Rezar #Orar #ConMuchaFe #Fe #Guerrera #Sana #Entanglement #NoMeSuelten 🙏🏻
En el primer vídeo la imagen de su ex prometido aún estaba en el buró.
View this post on Instagram
Soy #Guerrera As mothers we are always taking care of everyone around us… our kids, family, friends & often we forget to take care of ourselves. 💫 Today I have some sad news… I have been diagnosed with skin cancer "melanoma" from a big spot/mole I never paid attention to, even though it was new, it had been growing for years & had an uneven surface. 💫 My fiancé Louis had been begging me to have it checked & finally made an appointment himself… after a biopsy & a second surgery last Tuesday the results unfortunately are positive. Now we are waiting to see which treatment I will be receiving but they have already removed a big area from the back of my knee & also they have removed 2 lymph nodes at the top of my leg where it had already spread. Hoping it has not spread to any more areas or organs. 🙏🏻 💫 I have put everything in God's hands & I know he has all control… My sons although a bit scared know about my faith and know they have a warrior of a mommy! 💫 But if I can help anyone along the way based on my experience, it would be to tell you… PLEASE, never forget to take care of yourself. If you see something or feel something different in your body have it checked… I had no idea skin cancer could spread anywhere else in your body. . #Guerrera #iHaveFaith #TrustGod "God doesn't give the hardest battles to his tougher soldier, he creates the toughest soldiers through Life's hardest battles". TODAY is #WorldCancerDay #RaisingAwareness
La siguiente señal de que todo había terminado radicaba en una fotografía en la que ella aparecía en los brazos de su hermano, y junto a la imagen escribió: “Sometimes having a Brother is better than having a superhero”.
“Mi hermano Jowie, Gracias por quererme, cuidarme, hacerme reír y siempre tener las palabras perfectas para mi en los momentos más difíciles…
Mi familia es mi Bendición!”.
View this post on Instagram
"Sometimes having a Brother is better than having a superhero" ✨ Mi hermano Jowie, Gracias por quererme, cuidarme, hacerme reír y siempre tener las palabras perfectas para mi en los momentos más difíciles… Mi familia es mi Bendición! ✨ THANKS to all of you…with you, our family, your army of prayers & God… I'm not alone! GRACIAS a TODOS por sus buenos deseos, miles y miles de Oraciones y cadenas de oración… Siempre Agradecida 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Los Amo! #Blessed #Bendecida #Loved #Family #Familia #Pamilya #Masaya #Brothers #MyBrother #MiHermano #BlueEyes PS. Nunca quito mis luces de Navidad! 🎄 🎄Me encantan todo el año!!!
Ayer la modelo y empresaria escribió: “Fíjate en las personas que hacen un esfuerzo por permanecer en tu vida …”.
Hace cuatro horas aseguró que de momento ella se enfoca en las cosas buenas.
