El ajustado atuendo de Jailyne Ojeda que remarcó su curvilínea figura

@fashionnova The day you decide to not fit in, to be your weird and unique self and do what you love and not what you think other people will like and be ok with is the day that you will truly be happy. Yes they will judge, yes they will talk and try to shame you or make you feel bad for not being average but who cares! People will only talk because they’re jealous that you had the courage to do what they wish they could.