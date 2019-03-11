El ajustado atuendo de Jailyne Ojeda que remarcó su curvilínea figura

Jailyne Ojeda volvió a dejar con el ojo cuadrado a sus fans de Instagram al presumir su curvilínea figura en unas fotos.
La modelo casó sensación en la famosa red social gracias a un entallado atuendo de animal print que modeló y dejó apreciar sus voluptuosos trasero.
“El día que decidas no encajar, ser extraño, único, hacer lo que amas y no lo que crees que les gustará a otras personas y estar bien contigo, es el día en que realmente serás feliz. Sí, juzgarán, sí, hablarán e intentarán avergonzarte o hacerte sentir mal por no ser promedio, ¡pero a quién le importa! La gente solo hablará porque están celosos de que hayas tenido el coraje de hacer lo que quieres”, fue el mensaje que compartió la morena en una de las imágenes que hasta el momento ha sumado más de 160 mil ‘me gusta’ y toda clase de halagos.
“Cómo no enamorarme del cuerpo de esta princesa”, “Que ganas de darte una nalgada” y “Hermosa vista”, fueron tan solo algunos de los piropos.
@fashionnova The day you decide to not fit in, to be your weird and unique self and do what you love and not what you think other people will like and be ok with is the day that you will truly be happy. Yes they will judge, yes they will talk and try to shame you or make you feel bad for not being average but who cares! People will only talk because they’re jealous that you had the courage to do what they wish they could.
Jailyne suele sorprender a su público gracias a que se atreve a presumir su cuerpo en trajes de baño o diminuta lencería, ya que dichas prendas suelen no poder contener la exuberante belleza que modela.
My biggest flaw has always been my feet, It looks like my little toe is trying to fly away from my feet or like it’s not even a part of my foot so I usually crop them out of my photos or if I see someone starring I burry them under the sand if I’m at the beach 😂 but I’ll let you guys go ahead and clown on them since I’m tired of making fun of them on my own lol. #theflyingtoe Mi más grande defecto siempre ha sido mis pies 🦶 mi dedo chiquito parece que quiere volar cuando camino y hasta pareciera que no es parte de mi pie. Cuando lo tengo relajado no se ve tan mal como en la ultima foto pero casi siempre está volando en el aire por eso siempre los escondo en mis fotos pero los dejare que se burlen de mis pies un rato. Al fin del día nadie es perfecto y todos tenemos nuestros defectos 🤷🏻♀️ #eldedovolador
I feel like some of you like getting catfished 😂 I tell you guys I DONT HAVE A TWITTER (never had one in my life) yet there you are following a fake twitter account. I tell you guys I’m NOT ON ANY DATING WEBSITES or ESCORTING WEBSITES (I’m not an escort and I don’t need to be on a dating website) yet there you are asking if it was really me who you talked to. NO NO it wasn’t me who you talked to silly I’ve said it a million times and you still have the nerve to dm and ask? 😂💆🏻♀️ anyways this beautiful bikini is from my beautiful friend @joselyncanoswimwear
