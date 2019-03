Impactante video del choque de un auto de $1.5 millones de dólares en México

View this post on Instagram

It was extremely painful to wake up to images of the CCXR 'Special One' chassis #073 which was involved in a freak accident in #Mexico today! _ However we are happy to report that the car will be fixed to its former glory (if not better) and that the owner is out of harm's way! _ Photo source @autogespot ________________________________________________ #koenigsegg #ccxr #specialone #1of1 #crash #accident #safe #nothingtoworryabout #sweden