La YouTuber de 32 años que conserva su virginidad pese a un noviazgo estable

I AM A WOMAN REBIRTHING. 🌹 Today is my 32nd birthday. ✨🥀✨ I’d like to share with you a little bit more about me…and what I’m living through. ✨ For those who’ve been following me awhile, you’ve seen I’ve been through more than I thought I could handle. There were so many moments when I felt these storms would break me, and ironically, they were maturing me and showing me my true inner strength. Even the toughest seeds must grow through dirt…and look what they become. 🌸💕✨ I know I’ve evolved because I have less reactions and more inner peace. Here are some of the most valuable things I’ve learned: ✨ 🌹 FLOWER WORK ISN’T EASY. Remaining soft in fire takes time. 🌸 Practicing forgiveness and compassion with yourself daily is an TRUE ACT of self-love. 💕 Take responsibility and full ownership for all of your emotions. No blame. No shame. Feel it to free it. 🙏🏽 Everything happens FOR US and not TO US. 🌟 Prayer is POWERFUL. We all have angels watching over us, and we are never alone. It hasn’t been until I’ve learned how to truly get on my knees and pray—talk to God—that I feel safe and empowered. If you don’t ask, you will never receive. 👑 To know failure is a gift. It teaches determination and breeds opportunity for future redemption. 🐬 GO WITH THE FLOW! Allow space for non-conformity and laugh at the ridiculousness of crazy moments. 💓 KEEP SPREADING LOVE. Be an example. Never stop sharing your kindness with the world just because someone hurt you. 🍉 TAKE CARE OF YOUR BODY. It’s the ONLY home in which you live. Eat vegan and create a clear mind, body, or spirit connection for yourself. The more pure you eat, the more connected and enlightened you will become with Mother Nature and all living beings. 🌎 LOVE YOUR HUMANITY: No one is perfect. What matters most is how we learn from our experiences and how we move forward. 🌷 Believe in magic. It exists. 🌟 Believe in miracles. They exist. 💓 Believe in love. You exist. ✨ I am grateful for all of the experiences that have blossomed me into the woman I am today. Thank you all for your love and for joining me on my journey. I love and appreciate you more than you can possibly imagine. I love you. 🌺🦁🦄🐬🦋✨