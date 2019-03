De Blasio desmiente “todo” lo que dice la enviada de Trump a supervisar NYCHA

False, false, false. 🙄 I AM involved in the Chair selection talks & am currently on my standing weekly call w/#SDNY & #HUD to review any updates to the list that we will be presenting the @NYCMayor. Sadly, HE is the one not participating in the selection process – Emma/team is. https://t.co/M67U6SQfsh

— Lynne Patton (HUD) (@LynnePattonHUD) March 21, 2019