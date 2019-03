Escándalo: Meghan Markle rompe con una tradición que lleva vigente desde hace un siglo

View this post on Instagram

We're thrilled to hear that iCandy Ambassador Zara Tindall has given Prince Harry the honour of being Godfather to her 10 month old daughter Lena. ⁣ ⁣ Nice to see Lena's preferred mode of transport at the Christening was still a Land Rover 😉⁣ #icandymoment #icandylandrover #zaratindall #britishroyals #princeharry #meghanmarkle