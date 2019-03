Mueren miembros de la banda británica Her’s en choque de Arizona a California

Rumour has it that in the morning hours in Austin; two dudes can be seen floating around the Ladybird Lake on barge, and if you keep very still a little tune might float your way 🛥👻👻 Thanks to the @bbcintroducing gang for capturing this~ !https://t.co/6ojPHoLR1z

— Her's (@ThatBandOfHers) March 26, 2019