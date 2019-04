Exdirector interino de ICE: cerrar la frontera “amenazaría el comercio con México” y no sería efectivo

John Sandweg, former acting director of US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, says President Trump potentially shutting down the US-Mexico border will do "nothing, absolutely nothing to stop the flow of Central Americans into this country." https://t.co/rSwIg19h8L pic.twitter.com/mq8Mwl3xBd

— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 1, 2019