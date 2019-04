60 años de cárcel para latino por asesinar a su esposa e hijo en Nueva Jersey

Jose Santos-Alvarez of Jersey City was sentenced today to 60 years in state prison by the Hon. John Young JSC in the 10/7/15 death of his girlfriend Monika and 4-year-old son Christopher in JC. Santos-Alvarez pleaded guilty to the 2 crimes on 12/13/18. Well done, AP Keith Travers

— ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) April 2, 2019