Firman ley que ayuda a indocumentados a tener licencias de conducir en Nuevo México

The governor signed SB 278 into law this week! This bill removes frivolous barriers that have stood in the way of New Mexicans’ ability to drive and eliminates pointless fingerprinting requirements that encroach on people’s privacy. #NMleg #NMPol pic.twitter.com/dOWF4vkrOO

— ACLU of New Mexico (@ACLUNM) April 4, 2019