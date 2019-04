Rosie y Jacqie Rivera comparten un íntimo vídeo en Instagram

View this post on Instagram

All New The Power Of Us podcast “moms chasing dreams” I am so happy to have a guest co-host for the next few weeks! My niece and best friend @jacqierivera joins me as Abel works hard at La Voz. This episode Jacqie and I discuss the deep guilt and fear we face as moms that are pursuing their dreams and purpose. Are we selfish for chasing our own dreams? 📲 LINK IN BIO.