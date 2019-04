Las burlas y críticas contra “Lady Frijoles” no paran redes como Instagram y Twitter

People upset @realDonaldTrump called people seeking asylum “animals” ….y’all remember this chick? She complained about the food Mexicans gave her. Got into the US and has now been arrested for assault – ya, she’s an animal!! #NoAmnesty #CloseTheBorder https://t.co/Iid4yHfMT9

— Julie (@Colombiana_Gal) April 6, 2019