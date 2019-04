ICE refuerza campaña contra inmigrantes acusados de matar a estadounidenses

ICE launched the Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office to acknowledge and serve the needs of crime victims and their families who have been affected by crimes committed by individuals with a nexus to immigration. #NCVRW2019 https://t.co/PwuQpAEOkc pic.twitter.com/HKjl5AEJAt

— ICE (@ICEgov) April 12, 2019